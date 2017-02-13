Health Officials Work to Contain Toxic Pollutants in Congaree River

Toxic pollutants in the Congaree River (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A toxic pollutant has been sitting in a part of the Congaree River for years, and it could be harmful to your health.

"The primary plume of coal tar is right here at the end of Senate Street," said Bill Stangler, the Congaree Riverkeeper.

That is why a fence blocks access to the area and a sign warns swimmers to stay out.

"It's a toxic pollutant," Stangler said.

Stangler says the tar came from an old coal plant that was on Huger street from the early 1900s to the 1950s.

"The waste that was produced, this nasty coal tar," Stangler said, "was dumped into a nearby creek and it ended up settling in the Congaree River here."

Robert Yanity with the Department of Health and Environmental Control says although it poses no short term health risks, it is not something you want to get on you.

"If you get it on you, it'd be difficult to get off," Yanity said. "It's a lot like asphalt, the material's kind of gooey, black, [and] tar-like."

Yanity says the toxicity comes from volatile organic compounds and polynuclear aromatic hydocarbons found in the coal tar. He says it is only a low concentration, though, which is why it does not pose a bigger threat.

Stangler says it is bigger than us.

"What we have here is a toxic legacy that's going to be left for every future generation to deal with," Stangler said.

SCEG initially planned to remove the tar completely - which is anywhere from an inch to a couple of feet in thickness- but Yanity says that can't be done, in part due to the 2015 flood.

"There's a lot of sediment that was deposited on top of the area that needs to be cleaned," Yanity said.

Now, plans are to "cap" the tar. This means a physical barrier will sit on top the affected area to prevent disturbing the tar.

Stangler says that's not good enough.

"Coal tar and coal tar pollutants can have big impacts on fish communities and other aquatic life that live in the river that's really essential for a healthy river," Stangler said. "The pollution isn't going to disappear on it's own, so we need to come up with something that's really going to take care of this long term."

But Yanity says right now, it's the best way to keep the tar away from the public.

"We want to make sure it's not being disturbed and capping it would be that next available option for us to do that," Yanity said.

Yanity says there is no clear timeline on when the capping process would start, or what material will be used. DHEC held a meeting at EdVenture on Monday to discuss details of the new plan.

