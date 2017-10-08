(Photo: SCDOT Webcam)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - An accident on I-26 E at Lake Murray Boulevard left traffic in the area at a standstill for nearly two hours Sunday morning.

The accident happened at 10:03 a.m. on I-26 East at Lake Murray Boulevard (Exit 102-A), according to S.C. Highway Patrol. All lanes were closed briefly, while the two left lanes remained closed from 10:14 a.m. to 11:41 a.m., according to the SCDOT.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, who was on the scene, there were actually multiple accidents with several injuries, some of which were serious.

A caller in to the News 19 newsroom says she has been sitting in traffic for more than hour.

While all lanes were reopened at 11:41 a.m., a look at the SCDOT webcam at 12:15 p.m. shows traffic is now moving, although slowly at less than 30 miles an hour.

