WLTX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20, MM 68 Blocked Due to Crash

wltx 5:40 PM. EST January 12, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - All lanes are blocked due to a crash on Interstate 20, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred between Exit 69 SC-215 Monticello Road and Exit 65 Garner Lane.

