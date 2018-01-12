Close TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20, MM 68 Blocked Due to Crash wltx 5:40 PM. EST January 12, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Columbia, SC (WLTX) - All lanes are blocked due to a crash on Interstate 20, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.The crash occurred between Exit 69 SC-215 Monticello Road and Exit 65 Garner Lane. © 2018 WLTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy Man and Woman Found Dead Identified Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above" More Stories Suspect Killed by Lexington Deputies was Wanted for… Jan 12, 2018, 4:57 p.m. Lindsey Graham Says He 'Said His Peace' to the… Jan 12, 2018, 1:02 p.m. Update: Stolen Vehicle Located in Union County… Jan 12, 2018, 1:56 p.m.
