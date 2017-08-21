Eclipse Leads to Heavy Traffic on South Carolina Roads

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - After witnessing the historic total solar eclipse, everyone apparently wanted to get right back home.

Long lines of traffic streamed out of Columbia Monday afternoon, as all those who came to the capital to experience the big event quickly packed up their things and hit the road.

Within a half hour after the end of totality, there were major slowdowns on the interstates and some side roads. The SC Department of Transportation said there was heavy volume on I-26, I-77, and I-20.

However, roads coming into Columbia were clear.

By early evening, though, the roads were once again clear.

No major traffic accidents were reported.

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to travel into the area to watch the eclipse, which was billed as a 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience.





