Trail Camera Photos Lead to Arrest in Kershaw

Jimmy Arthur, 64

Kershaw, SC (WLTX) An Elgin man and his grandfather have been arrested and charged with petty larceny.

According to Kershaw investigators Jimmy Arthur, 64 of Elgin and his grandson Jeremy Arthur, 18 also of Elgin were charged with petty larceny after breaking into a an unfinished home and stealing a large quantity of power tools.

On January 23, 2017 the victim of these thefts came to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and reported that the home he was building had been broken into and that a considerable number of his power tools were stolen. He was able to provide detailed descriptions of the tools. More importantly he provided investigators with photos from a trail camera that he had placed on his property. The trail camera was able to take photos of the suspects’ vehicle and license number as it entered and exited the crime scene.

Jeremy Arthur, 18

“The reason this case came to a quick conclusion was due to the pictures obtained by the trail camera that the homeowner had very wisely placed in a strategic location,” said Sheriff Matthews. “Without those photos the chances of this case being solved were slim.”

Based on the trail camera photos, Kershaw County investigators were able to quickly identify the suspects and determine where they resided. The investigators went to the residence on County Lane South and confronted the two men. The younger of the two admitted to breaking into the residence and then the grandfather admitted his involvement, as well. The grandfather told the investigators where the tools were located.

Investigators recovered all of the tools that had been stolen and took both men into custody. They were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.

The younger Arthur has no adult criminal record. The senior Arthur has been previously arrested for multiple traffic offenses to include habitual offender, failure to stop for a blue light, receiving stolen goods, breach of trust, attempt to allude (GA), shoplifting (FL) and interstate transportation of stolen vehicle (FL).

