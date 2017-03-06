Trailer Carrying Pigs Crashes in Newberry County

Newberry County Pig Trailer Crash (Photo: Chuck Ringwalt)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - A trailer hauling pigs in Newberry County wrecked this morning, according to deputies, killing all the pigs being moved by the trailer.

Site of Newberry Country Pig Trailer Accident

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred at Bush River Road and Beaver Dam. Deputies warned drivers to slow down and drive with caution, thinking several pigs had gotten loose and posed a traffic hazard.

When our Chuck Ringwalt arrived on the scene, he was told all of the pigs being hauled, estimated to be 20-30, had perished and had been collected from the scene. Lanes were re-opened and traffic was moving by Noon.

Newberry County Accident Scene (Photo: Chuck Ringwalt)

