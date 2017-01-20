Trash Cans Coming To Litter 'Hot Spot' Decker Blvd. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Gills Creek Watershed is one of the most polluted waterways in South Carolina, and a main contributing factor is litter.

Decker Boulevard in Northeast Columbia has been identified as a hotspot, as the litter problem there ends up downstream in Jackson Creek.

Gills Creek Watershed Association's Executive Director Erich Miarka said the problem starts with the lack of trash cans on a street where there many businesses and restaurants.

"There's a lot of fast food establishments along Decker Blvd and Two Notch Road, and unfortunately you often see a lot of trash being generated from businesses like that."

With a recent grant for about $3,000 from Palmetto Pride, Miarka said the group will be able to place trash cans at bus stops and begin cleaning up.

"By placing these trash cans at key locations, we're trying to keep the litter off the street and prevent it from ever reaching the creek in the first place," Miarka said.

Jackson creek is connected to the Gills Creek Watershed, which is among the largest urban watersheds in the state.

Comet Bus Service will also help with the project, as they will be in charge of trash maintenance.

If the project is successful, the group says they will look to expand.

"Everyone is doing their fair share, and we hope that if it is successful, we want to try to duplicate this in other areas around the watershed where we see similar problems."

(© 2017 WLTX)