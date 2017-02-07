Sahand Faraji, an Iran native, was banned from boarding a plane in Turkey.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (NEWS CENTER) -- Three federal judges determined whether immigration authorities can continue enforcing President Donald Trump's executive order on Tuesday, which will ban some non-citizens from boarding a plane to the United States.

The executive order has affected thousands of travelers, including some right here in South Carolina. Sahand Faraji was offered a full scholarship to attend the University of South Carolina, where he will earn his PhD degree for chemical engineering. But the trip to his new home was not easy.

"I got the tickets and went to the airport in Istanbul, but unfortunately, the flight refused to issue a boarding pass," said Faraji.

Faraji is from Iran, which is one of the seven countries that President Donald Trump's executive order affected. He was stuck in Turkey for a couple of days, until the ban was suspended.

"We are not bad guys. We are not bad people. We are just scientists and researchers who work for humanity," he said.

Faraji arrived in Columbia on Saturday night, but he said the frustrations continue. His visa is a single entrance, which means if he goes out of the country, he needs to apply for a new one to get back in.

"I cannot visit my family because it's high risk. It's really got me under pressure," said Faraji.

He said it was a tough decision to choose between family and his career, but Faraji said he is here to better his career and his future.

"I hope everything gets stable again."

(© 2017 WLTX)