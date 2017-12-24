Travelers Reveal the Simple Reason Behind Holiday Travel Rush

Rest stop on i-20 near Camden

Camden, SC (WLTX) - Some are traveling hundreds, maybe thousands of miles to get to their loved ones this holiday season.

News 19 stopped by a rest stop to ask people what makes them do it.

The answers were pretty unanimous — we go all year and suddenly realize, we really haven't seen that much of each other.

"We live five hours away and we have kids and they're in school so, not as much as I'd like to," Rachel Allen says of her family.

So the traffic doesn't seem so bad; having to make a few pit stops here and there is worth it; and the hundreds and thousands of miles are nothing compared to the smiles of reuniting with loved ones.

