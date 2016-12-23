Travelers Heading Out for the Christmas Holidays

The Lawless family is headed to Charlotte to pick up a few last minute presents before heading back down to Charleston. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If you're hitting the roads this holiday season, be prepared for traffic as Friday is the number one travel day for drivers.



To see how people were braving the roads we decided to talk to a few drivers to hear where they are coming from and where they're headed.

"We're coming from Greenwich, Connecticut and we're headed down to West Palm Beach Florida,” says Kevin O’Shea. “We have a house down there."

"We're headed up to Charlotte to pick up some friends, then head back to Charleston," says Rodney Lawless.

The lawless family has only been on the road for one and a half hours, but the traffic is putting a dent in their drive time.

"It’s a little busy, bumper to bumper, slamming on the breaks,” says Megan Lawless. “Typical I-26 driving."

O’Shea and his family are in the middle of their 20-hour trip to Florida.

So what's keeping them awake and alert? “The dogs. This is Jake and Bailey that we have here and they're being good sports about it."

"We're from Interlachen, Florida and we're headed to Cosby, Tennessee," says Ronald Rutkiewicz. He and his family are giving back this year.

"My daughter did a canned food drive at her school for the victims of the Gatlinburg Fires, so we have a trailer of supplies headed up there that we're going to take up there. It's the Smokey Mountain rescue mission."

Rutkeiwicz says they left their home around 4:30 in the morning on Friday.

"We've got another three or four hours to go.”

Acording to AAA reports, 1.5 million South Carolinians are expected to be on the roads between December 23rd and New Year’s Day, but no matter where you're headed, just be safe out there.

