Columbia Gospel Artist to Perform At Inaugural Ball Despite Criticism

Travis Greene (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Several performers have refused or pulled out of performing at the Presidential Inauguration amid pressure from fans, but one Midlands gospel singer is still choosing to say, "Yes".

"I think the mission was way bigger than succumbing to the opinions of others," Travis Greene said.

Midlands pastor and Grammy nominated gospel singer Travis Greene will be performing at the Inaugural Ball in DC, but he said the decision was tough.



"I had some reservations of course. The major being how would people respond? Would people not like me anymore?" he said.



Several performers have bowed out from the events including Jennifer Holiday and a Bruce Springsteen cover band amid pressure online from fans and others.

"You have to be blind and deaf not to know just the friction, some of the racial tension that's been going on behind the entire campaign. I have friends who declined the offer and I say good for them, but for me, my personal convictions, I really felt called to do it and that's why I'm doing it."



"The internet doesn't have a real accountability factor," Dr. Frederic Medway said.



Medway is a psychologist in Columbia and studies human behavior. He said many find the confidence online to criticize others for the beliefs or actions, but as for how the person receiving the criticism reacts mainly depends on three factors.

"The most effective one is a threat about safety. Number two is anything with money and finances. Number three is a reputation factor," Medway said.



And although Greene has faced some criticism, he said it's all about his mission which continues to guide him and his decision.



"The mission is really to shine the light of God everywhere. I just believe in the priorities of life, spirituality trumps, no pun intended, it trumps emotions and everything else."

Greene said he and his crew will hit the road and head to Washington, DC Thursday morning. He will be performing his hit song "Intentional".

