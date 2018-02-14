Treating Opioid Dependent Newborns

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse more than 21,000 babies were born dependent on opioids between 2000 and 2012.

"We were seeing about 400 babies per year with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome in our state," Jennifer Hudson, M.D. said. "The classic Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome is from opioid withdraw."

Hudson is the Medical Director of Newborn Services for the Greenville Health System.

She said the child's mother may be in recovery, but at some point during pregnancy she was dependent on opioids.

"They have a variety of stories to share. Some involve hard drugs, (but) some don't. Many women get into this situation after being prescribed opioids for something like a car accident or knee surgery or some emotional trauma like a miscarriage," she said.

Hudson said a common approach is to cut the newborn off from the drug at birth and to wait until they start showing signs of withdrawal before treatment, but she wants to change that.

"We would never ask an adult to quit methadone cold turkey," she said.

It's called the MAiN program and stands for Managing Abstinence in Newborns. The idea is to wean the baby off of the drug directly after birth, keeping he or she with their mother and continuing treatment at home rather than at the hospital.

"We want to continue at a very low dose of medication to prevent full blown withdrawal and make sure we make the process a comfortable one rather than an uncomfortable one," she said.

The program started within the Greenville Health System. Now four other hospitals will be trained including Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia. Hudson said she hopes the hospitals will begin treatment before the end of the year.

"We are matching the same treatment that we would do for adults and for older kids," she said.

The medication is in liquid form and given orally. Hudson said they've taken the necessary steps to make sure that medication is not abused when administered by parents at home.

The other three hospitals are Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville, Easley Baptist Hospital and Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

