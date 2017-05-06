Teen Trampled By Bull Thankful for Blood Donations

Wesley on the road to recovery. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Trampled by a bull during a competition. Doctors told Wesley Fishel's mom, he might not live through the night. But South Stokes Junior Wesley Fishel continues to recover, doing physical therapy.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Read: Triad Teen Trampled By Bull Discharged From Hospital

And his family remains thankful for the support and blood donations from the community.

Read: South Stokes Student Trampled By Bull At Rodeo Competition

Wesley underwent to initial surgeries after the bull stepped on his chest. He received several pints of blood.

"As a parent it's the most terrifying thing you can be in as a parent. My husband was there and witnessed it. Very traumatic, very traumatizing experience," said his mom Karen. Both of his parents watched, as he worked with a physical therapist at the D1 Winston-Salem Sports Therapy and Training facility. Karen thinks back on the day she nearly lost her son. "For several days we were told he would not recover from this at all and he wasn't expected to live past that first night. The bull stepped on his chest and it crushed his lungs and his heart. And stepped on his spleen and exploded his spleen," his mom remembered. Several prayer circles were held for Wesley. His mom says over 100 people were in the waiting room that first night. His mom said he's starting to feel like a normal teen again. He went to his first prom and is looking forward to his birthday July. His family appreciates this moment ; watching him move on his own. They also appreciate the blood donations that helped save his life. "It's so simple, it doesn't take much time at all but it pays dividends. You never know who you could be helping. You could be helping your own child, or your parent or your spouse," said Karen. A blood drive was held in Wesley's honor before he left the hospital in March and they plan to hold another one in July, around his birthday. The family also plans to continue to urge people to give a life-saving donation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 WFMY-TV