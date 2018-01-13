WLTX
Trooper: Driver Hit Guardrail, Overturned, Struck Pole in Fatal One-Vehicle Collision

Amanda Hurley, wltx 10:35 AM. EST January 13, 2018

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - One person died after being entrapped in a one-vehicle collision early Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say while traveling east on Interstate 20 around 3:30 a.m., the driver of a 2004 GMC Yukon ran off the side of the road, struck a guard rail, overturned the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

The victim reportedly died at the scene from his injuries.

The collision temporarily shut down the right lane of I-20 around mile-marker 74.

