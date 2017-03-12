Trooper: Driver Hits Tree, Barn in Fatal Collision

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Newberry, SC (WLTX) One person is dead following an accident Sunday morning in Newberry.

According to South Carolina State Trooper Joe Hovis, the accident occurred a little after 9 AM . A 2005 Dodge SUV was traveling north on SC 56 a few miles south of Chappells, when it left the road, drove through a field, struck a tree and then a barn,

The driver was entrapped and died of their injuries at the scene.

