WLTX
Close

Trooper: Driver Hits Tree, Barn in Fatal Collision

wltx 12:50 PM. EST March 12, 2017

Newberry, SC (WLTX) One person is dead following an accident Sunday morning in Newberry. 

According to South Carolina State Trooper Joe Hovis, the accident occurred a little after 9 AM .  A 2005 Dodge SUV was traveling north on SC 56 a few miles south of Chappells, when it left the road, drove through a field, struck a tree and then a barn, 

The driver was entrapped and died of their injuries at the scene.   

 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories