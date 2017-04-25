One Dead in Head-On Crash in Kershaw County

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - One person is dead after a car accident early in Kershaw county

According to Highway Patrol's David Jones, the accident occurred on US 1 a few miles outside of the city of Camden around 7 AM Tuesday.

A 2010 Honda Accord was traveling north on US 1 when it went left of center and crashed head on into a 2005 Isuzu SUV that was traveling south. The driver of the Honda had to be extricated from their vehicle, they were then transported to a local hospital where they died of their injuries. T

he driver of the Isuzu was also transported but with non life threatening injuries.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the person who was killed. The accident remains under investigation.

