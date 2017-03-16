Troopers Confirm I-77 Accident Fatality, Lanes Closed Near Forest Drive

(Photo: SC Department of Transportation)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The SC Highway Patrol confirms at least one person is dead in an accident on I-77 near mile marker 12 at Forest Drive. One lane has been re-opened.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, initially causing several lanes of traffic in both directions to be closed and then all lanes. Several people were trapped inside their vehicles, according to the Columbia Fire Department and have been transported to local hospitals.

Troopers say lanes are expected to be closed as they work to clean up the accident. One lane north bound and one lane south bound are open.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area if at all possible.

