Troopers: Driver Goes Airborne after Crashing into Tree, Dies

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One driver is deceased after crashing into a tree Friday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on SC 419, also known at Fort Motte Road near St. Matthews. The driver was traveling north in a 206 Kia hit and ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment. The driver then went airborne into a tree and overturned before being ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. This case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

