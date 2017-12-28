Troopers Investigating Deadly Orangeburg Crash

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg Wednesday night.

Lance Corporal Sonny Collins says a car was traveling East on the 3100 block of Charleston Highway (US178) around 11 pm, when it ran off the left side of the roadway before hitting a tree.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the car.

The crash is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

