Troopers Look for SUV, Truck in Fatal Hit and Run

NOT THE ACTUAL VEHICLES 2001– 2005 Silver Toyota Sequoia or 2004 – 2005 Toyota Tundra with damage to right front headlight assembly and missing right side mirror. The vehicle will have a distinctive two amber lens section on the turn signal cover. (Photo: SC Highway Patrol)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for either an SUV or a truck that was involved in a fatal hit and run on Monday night on Garners Ferry Road.

The accident occurred on Garners Ferry road near Century Oaks Lane in Richland County.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says the person was struck by a car around 9:30 p.m in the 8600 block of the road near Hopkins.

The victim, 26-year-old Freddie Hammie Truesdale, of Sumter, died at the scene. The vehicle left the scene.

According to troopers, the vehicle will either be a 2001-2005 Silver Toyota Sequoia or 2004-2005 Toyota Tundra. There should be damage to the right front headlight assembly and missing right side mirror. The vehicle will have a distinctive two amber lens section in the turn signal cover.

If you might know anything about this fatal accident or think you might know the vehicle you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

