Troopers: One Dead, Another Injured in Early Morning Crash

Richland County, SC (WTLX) - Troopers say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident on Rabon Road Friday morning.

Cpl Sonny Collins says a BMW was traveling East on Rabon Road around 1:20 am, when it sideswiped a Mazda that was traveling West.

The driver of the BMW then lost control and ran off the road and overturned. The driver died in the crash and investigators say they were not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Highway Patrol says no charges are expected as the driver of the BMW was at fault in the crash.

