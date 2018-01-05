One Dead in Early Morning Crash in Lexington County

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Troopers say a woman is dead after an accident in Lexington County early Friday morning.

The Lexington County coroner says she's 34 year old Crystal Marie Padgett.

Corporal Judd Jones says Padgett was driving on the 2800 block of Calks Ferry Road at 2:15 am when she drove off the left side of the road and hit the tree. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene.

Troopers say a passenger was taken to Palmetto Health Richland with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating.

© 2018 WLTX-TV