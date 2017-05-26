Troopers Prepare for Heavy Travel, Urge Driver Attentiveness

(Photo: SCDOT Webcam)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - As troopers prepare for heavy traffic, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is urging drivers to be aware of increased vehicle and motorcycle traffic this over the Memorial Day weekend, which signifies the start of summer travel.

AAA Carolinas is predicting that more motorists will be on the roads this weekend than in years past.

Troopers will be working alongside local officers over the 78-hour travel holiday to maximize their presence on the roads. SCDPS says Troopers and State Transport Police (STP) officers will be on the lookout for driving under the influence, distracted driving, speed and safety belt violations.

Law enforcement is also encouraging drivers and bikers to share the road, as the coastal areas will see increased traffic due to Memorial Bikefest.



SCDPS kicked off its “Buckle Up, South Carolina. It’s the law and it’s enforced.” campaign last week. The agency also re-introduced the vintage Highways or Dieways commercials on social media to remind the public that the “Highways or Dieways: The Choice is Yours.” adage is still relevant.



“Many people remember how impactful the Highways or Dieways campaign was when it debuted some 30 years ago,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “We brought back those retro spots on social media to remind motorists of the importance of making the right choices on the road, such as buckling up, obeying the speed limit and designating a sober driver.”



SC Highway Patrol Col. Michael Oliver reminds motorists to watch out for vulnerable roadway users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, moped riders and motorcyclists.



“Our primary message this Memorial Day weekend is to avoid distractions, designate a sober driver and obey the speed limit,” Oliver said. “With the increased law enforcement presence this weekend, we are also reminding motorists to yield to emergency vehicles and move over when they see first responders and law enforcement.”



Oliver encourages motorists to call *HP to report aggressive or impaired driving behaviors, such as excessive speed, weaving in and out of lanes, driving well below the speed limit or ignoring traffic signals.

Motorists whose vehicles are experiencing mechanical problems, can request assistance from SCDOT's State Highway Emergency Program (SHEP) by calling *47. Prepared to handle a variety of situations, SHEP responders make minor repairs to disabled vehicles and assists with traffic control and traffic incident management.

Want to check traffic on your route? Check out SCDOT's webcams.

A total of eight motorists died on South Carolina highways last year during the long weekend, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday and runs through Monday at midnight. Statewide highway fatalities stand at 383 this year compared to 380 at this time last year.

