Troopers: Tractor-trailer crashes into person riding bike

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A person is dead after a tractor-trailer collided with a person riding a bike Friday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the incident happened at 7:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 just one mile north of Orangeburg. Both were traveling south on the roadway when the tractor-trailer crashed into the person on a bike.
This collision remains under investigation.
(© 2017 WLTX)
