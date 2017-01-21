WLTX
Troopers: Tractor-trailer crashes into person riding bike

wltx 10:35 AM. EST January 21, 2017

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A person is dead after a tractor-trailer collided with a person riding a bike Friday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident happened at 7:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 just one mile north of Orangeburg. Both were traveling south on the roadway when the tractor-trailer crashed into the person on a bike.

This collision remains under investigation. 

