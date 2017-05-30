Troopers: Two Dead, One Injured in Fatal Crash

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Richland County, SC (WLTX)- Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Richland County Monday.

Lance Cpl Matt Southern says around 6 pm on Monday, a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling East on Bluff Rd (SC 48) near Congaree Church Road.

The driver of the Chrysler passed another car, but lost control. The car ran off the right side of the road where Highway Patrol says the car burst into flames.

Investigators say the driver and a passenger are dead.

A second passenger was taken to Richland Memorial hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

Authorities have not released any names.

