Tropical Storm Philippe Forms

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Storm Philippe formed late Saturday afternoon just south of Havana.

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center indicated the storm had sustained winds of 40 mph with stronger gusts. The storm was moving north at 29 mph.

The storm was located about 20 miles southwest of Havana and about 120 miles south-southwest of Key West.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of Cuba. Tropical storm watches are in effect for parts of extreme southern Florida and the Central Bahamas.

The storm is expected to move faster towards the northeast Sunday and into Monday and get a little stronger. Regardless of strength, Philippe will produce flash flooding in South Florida.

