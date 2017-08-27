Tropical Storm Watch for Parts of South Carolina Coast

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A tropical system has developed off the southeastern coast, and now parts of South Carolina are under a tropical storm watch.

Late Sunday afternoon the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Georgetown and Horry counties in South Carolina.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area Monday night through Tuesday. The system may produce rain amounts from 2 to 4 inches along the South Carolina coast.

An area of low pressure about 110 miles south of Charleston has been getting better organized. There is a high potential this low pressure system could get stronger and become a tropical depression or a tropical storm.

The system was nearly stationary with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as of 5 PM Sunday.

The forecast models keep the center of the system near the coast as it continues to move towards the northeast.

