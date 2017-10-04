Tropics Becoming Active Again

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A system in the Caribbean Sea may become a tropical depression later today.

A low pressure system in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has become better organized and may become a tropical depression. The hurricane center gives the low a 90% chance of further development.

The system is expected move slowly northwest near parts of Nicaragua and Honduras. It may move into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

Hurricane Hunters will investigate the disturbance later today.

Regardless of how much the low develops, moisture is expected to increase across South Carolina as the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Showers are likely for both Sunday and Monday.

