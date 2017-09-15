Truck Carrying Chickens Overturns on I-95

(Photo: Trooper Judd Jones/SC Highway Patrol)

Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) - A truck carrying chickens overturns on Interstate 95 in Clarendon County Friday morning.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes near the 91 mile marker. That's about five miles north of the I-95 and I-26 interchange.

A photo tweeted by the SC Highway Patrol shows the vehicle on its side, with several carrying cases of the chickens. It appears over a dozen of the birds had fallen out of their containers.

No people were injured. Traffic was slowed in the area.

