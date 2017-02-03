Truck Crashes Into Bedroom as Children Sleep

(Photo: WLTX)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Some scary moments for an Irmo family when a pickup truck crashed into a bedroom early Friday morning.

The crash happened on 100 Raintree Drive before 6 a.m.

The homeowner says his 10-year old and 7-year old were asleep in their bedroom when the truck came crashing inside.

Both children were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The homeowner says they are expected to be okay.

Later in the morning, a tow truck was able to pull the truck out of the house. Once it was outside, however, it revealed the heavy damage that the home had taken, with pieces of wood, insulation, and home furnishing strewn across the room.

Troopers say the driver has been taken to the hospital. We do not know the extent of the driver's injuries.

