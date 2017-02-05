Still No Charges in Arson That Killed Columbia Woman

CPD continues investigation into arson (Photo: Dunbar Funeral Home)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia firefighter is the only person of interest in a fire that is now being investigated as an arson. The fire, at the Plantation Court Apartments on Saluda Avenue, claimed the life of 80-year-old True Henderson.

"True was the kind of person who lit up a room," said David Jones, a pastor at Shandon Presbyterian Church.

Jones says Henderson was an active member of the church.

"She was the kind of person who volunteered her time Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays," Jones said, "all throughout the week."

There have been five arson attacks in the Rosewood area since last Thanksgiving. Two of which were targeted at the same apartment complex, and one that has now claimed a life. We spoke with Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook about where they are in the investigation.

"We believe strongly that it was a set fire," Chief Holbrook said.

Chief Holbrook says they haven't identified any suspects, but determined a person of interest in their file footage.

"We simply wanted to talk to him just like we would any witness that was at the scene," Chief Holbrook said.

On Saturday, the Columbia Police Department identified the person of interest as a Columbia firefighter - but he wasn't on scene for work.

"He was not on duty when this fire occurred," Chief Holbrook said.

Chief Holbrook says when they reached out to the fireman for questioning he declined to interview and asked for an attorney.

"We were obviously disappointed that we weren't able to ask him questions that would be pertinent to the investigation," Chief Holbrook said.

That's when Teresa Wilson, the city manager, released a statement that the firefighter had been suspended. The statement says in part that it was "due to the fact that that the firefighter has not complied or cooperated with the Columbia Police Department."

Chief Holbrook says the firefighter has not yet been questioned.

"We hope this week through his attorney we may have an opportunity to sit down with him and talk to him," Chief Holbrook said.

When asked if they were beefing up the security in the area, Chief Holbrook said they have do have plain clothes patrols in the area similar to how they would do robbery suppression. He asks the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

(© 2017 WLTX)