Nazanin Zinouri (Photo: GoFundMe)

Nazanin Zinouri is (almost) home.

The Central resident who has earned a doctorate from Clemson University flew into Boston’s Logan Airport on Sunday after being stuck in her native Iran for several days as the result of President Donald Trump’s entry ban on immigrants and visa holders from some Muslim countries.

Zinouri said she is scheduled to arrive at Greenville-Spartanburg Airport at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

“It’s just amazing, unbelievable really,” said Zinouri during a brief telephone interview Sunday. “Everything that I lost I have back now. … It’s great.”

The president's Jan. 27 executive order, struck down late Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, suspended the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely and barred entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It has sparked loud opposition across the nation, including multiple demonstrations in the Upstate, including one Saturday in downtown Greenville.

Zinouri was able to re-enter the country before Trump Adminstration officials could seek an emergency stay to defend the executive order, which they intend to do "at the earliest possible time," according to a release from White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Naz, as Zinouri is known by friends, was trying to return home to the Upstate after visiting family in Iran when the order originally went into effect, and she was blocked from boarding a flight from Dubai to the United State.

Friends and supporters rallied to her cause in the meantime. Friends took in her dog Dexter and organized a GoFundMe effort to pay for any costs she might incur in fighting Trump's executive order, surpassing their goal of $15,000 in seven days. The total raised now stands at $17,988.

Two Clemson professors said Friday that they would start a hunger strike on the steps of Sikes Hall, the site of last year’s student sit-in, to demand more action from the university’s administration in support of Zinouri and others kept out of the country by the order.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham visited the firm Modjoul in Clemson, where Zinouri works, last week. He pledged to work on getting her back into the United States and said, “My goal is to protect America from terrorists coming into our country, not to keep this young lady out."

