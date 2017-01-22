Trump: Why didn't marchers vote?

President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence (Photo: File)

President Trump weighed in Sunday on the massive weekend protests against him, and didn't seem impressed.

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote?" Trump tweeted. "Celebs hurt cause badly."

Hundreds of thousands of women marched Saturday in the United States and across the globe to protest in opposition to Trump's new presidency.

He later tweeted, "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy." He says even if he disagrees with those involved he can "recognize the rights of people to express their views."

Trump, starting his second full day in the White House, also tweeted about his visit to the CIA on Saturday and the television ratings for his inauguration on Friday.

USA TODAY