Trusting Online Doctor Reviews

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Nearly 60 percent of consumers say that online reviews are important when picking a health care provider according to Consumer Reviews.

You may think it's like picking a restaurant or even a plumber, but a new study says that may not be such a good idea.

JC de los Rios hasn't had a medical check-up since he left his last doctor two years ago. He's been carefully checking out possible internists on two doctor review websites for months, but so far he hasn't been persuaded.



"When you go onto one of these sites, you don't get enough information to really make a good decision," he says.

The problem according to a new study in JAMA, a leading medical journal, is websites like Healthgrades, RateMDs , Vitals and Yelp often have too few patient reviews to be meaningful.



"The JAMA study found that some doctors on these sites only had one review. And many had fewer than 7," Trisha Calvo with Consumer Reports says.



And you will probably have to dig further for sensitive background information that could be critical to your choice.



"You won't find information on malpractice claims, sanctions or medical board actions on certain review sites," she says.

You may want to make the effort to check state medical board records. The website docinfo.org is a good place to start. But what about when writing a review?

Columbia attorney Jay Bender says just like anything else you put on the web, be mindful of what you are writing.



"If you say that, 'I went to the doctor. His bedside manner or her bedside manner was so abrupt and offensive I had to change practice,' that's legitimate criticism. If you went and said, 'I can't believe that this person actually got licensed. They must have paid off the examiner,' then you have a problem. That's moved from a statement of opinion to a statement of fact," he says.



Unhappy with online reviews, JC is relying on old fashioned word of mouth and will try his wife's primary care physician.

