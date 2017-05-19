Try Dunkin' Donuts' new frozen coffee for free Friday

(Photo: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM DUNKIN' DONUTS/ USA TODAY)

Dunkin’ Donuts has a cool treat for you Friday.

Participating locations nationwide will give away 3.5-ounce samples of the new Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 or while supplies last.

“This is the frozen beverage for people who love coffee,” said Chris Fuqua, senior vice president of Dunkin’ Donuts Brand Marketing & Global Consumer Insights & Product Innovation in a news release. “With Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, we’ve captured the same taste and quality that millions of Dunkin’ Donuts guests enjoy each day, now blended frozen.”

The new menu addition can be customized with Dunkin’ Donuts flavor swirls or flavor shots and choice of cream, whole or skim milk.

If you’re unable to take a coffee break during the sampling event or if the sample leaves you wanting more, Friday is a good day to buy the new drink.

Members of Dunkin' Donuts loyalty program, DD Perks, will earn a free beverage with the purchase of Frozen Dunkin' Coffee. Limit one bonus offer per account.

With DD Perks, you can earn rewards and order ahead at participating Dunkin’ Donuts through the chain's smartphone app. Get a free drink for signing up, a free drink for your birthday, and earn free drinks once you accumulate 200 points from purchases. Earn five points for every dollar you spend.

Learn more and sign up at DDPerks.com.

USA TODAY NETWORK