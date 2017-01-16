Tuesday Declared a National Day of Racial Healing

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 is the National Day of Racial Healing but it begins a year long initiative. (Photo: dayofracialhealing.com)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Tuesday, January 17, 2017 is the first National Day of Racial Healing, and organizations all across the country are taking part.

The event is a call to action by the WK Kellogg Foundation in collaboration with other organizations to help mobilize communities, organizations, and individuals in a year long effort to bring healing to the country.

You can find out what others are doing in the interactive map on dayofracialhealing.com. Here in South Carolina, community leaders are posting healing words to the initiative's Facebook page or their own Facebook page.

Midlands father Ayinde Moir Waring writes, in part, "It is our duty to protect the children of this country for they are the ones who are tasked with leading it into the future. If we allow our racial differences to divide us. We only weaken them as individuals and collectively sabotage this nation's future."

There is a resolution before the SC State Senate and a national prayer call, organized by Reverand Terry Alexander, who is also a state Representative. The cities of Charleston and Columbia, among other cities around the state, have both signed proclamations.

Columbia City Councilwoman, Tameka Isaac Devine spearheaded the city's involvement. "We thought that it was important as a City that we participate in National Day of Racial Healing," she explained. "We just ask that people come together and recognize that we are more alike than different. And we've got to heal if we are going to move forward for the common good."

Organizer Carolyn Sawyer says this is a grass roots effort and anyone can get involved. Isaac Devine says, "You can do community service, you can reach out to those folks who might be different than you."

What you can do is limitless. It can be as simple as going to the Day of Racial Healing Facebook page and giving your words of healing, going live on Facebook, or organize something in your community. The website even has a guide how to do that.

You can also turn to social media just by showing your support using the hashtags #TRHT (Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation)... OR #TheDayToHeal, and #DayOfRacialHealing.

Again, this is just the beginning of a year long initiative. News 19 wants to see what you do so make sure you share with us on social media.

To participate in the National Prayer call the following hotline:

7am Eastern National Prayer call in. 712-432-1500, 406863#. Organizer is Rev. Terry Alexander

WLTX, dayofracialhealing.com