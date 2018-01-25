Two Arrested for Columbia New Year's Eve Killing

Robert Gibson (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Two men have been arrested in connection to a killing that happened on New Year's Eve.

According to Richland County sheriff Leon Lott, deputies along with the US Marshals office arrested both men three and five days ago.

Robert Gibson,36, has been charged with murder and possession of marijuana and Jhordan Clarke, 21, was charged with murder, two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, four counts of possession with intent to distribute flunitrazepam (Rohypnol) unlawful carry of a pistol, driving under suspension and two counts of manufacturing and distributing cocaine.

On New Years Eve, deputies responded to the 5600 block of Coley Road in reference to a man lying in the roadway. A citizen saw the victim, Damarest Dante Jackson. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said that Jackson died as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies were able to determine that all three were friends and the the incident was over drugs.

Both Gibson and Clarke have been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

