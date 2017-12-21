Two Brothers Die in Lexington Accident Near Interstate 20

(Photo: Associated Press)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Two brothers were killed Wednesday night after a crash in Lexington near Interstate 20.

Troopers say 27 year old Carolis Wade and 23 year old Harley Dillon Epting were heading east on Pond Branch Road when they collided with a tractor-trailer as it turned left onto Pond Branch from I-20.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital but died a short time later. The collision is still under investigation by the state highway patrol.

