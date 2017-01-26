Two Car Collision Kills Two in Lexington

Police lights.

Lexington, SC (WLTX) A two car collision in Lexington county has claimed two lives.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl Sonny Collins the accident happened a little before 3 PM Thursday afternoon. A 1992 Dodge pickup traveling on SC HWY 391, about a mile north of Batesburg-Leesville, when the pickup drove left of center and struck a 2008 Chevrolet head on.

Both the driver of the Dodge and the passenger in the Dodge died at the scene. The driver of the other pickup was flown to a local hospital.

The Lexington coroner has not released the names of the victims yet. The accident remains under investigation

