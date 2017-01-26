WLTX
Two Car Collision Kills Two in Lexington

wltx 8:58 PM. EST January 26, 2017

Lexington, SC (WLTX)  A two car collision in Lexington county has claimed two lives. 

According to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl Sonny Collins the accident happened a little before 3 PM Thursday afternoon.  A 1992 Dodge pickup traveling on SC HWY 391, about a mile north of Batesburg-Leesville,  when the pickup drove left of center and struck a 2008 Chevrolet head on.  

Both the driver of the Dodge and the passenger in the Dodge died at the scene.   The driver of the other pickup was flown to a local hospital.  

The Lexington coroner has not released the names of the victims yet.  The accident remains under investigation

 

