File photo (Photo: AP, WLTX)

Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people were killed on Interstate 95 on Friday night when a vehicle struck a tree in the median.

Lance Corporal David Jones said the accident happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 122, which is near the US Highway 521 exit for Sumter, Manning, and Alcolu.

L. Cpl. Jones said a 2017 Toyota went off the left side of the road and struck a tree in the median. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where they later died. The passenger died at the scene. Both people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

© 2017 WLTX-TV