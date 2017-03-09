Two Dead, Woman Charged with DUI After I-20 Crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Delays after Fatal Accident on I-20 WB
-
AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home
-
Story Behind Dog Tied to A Trash Can
-
Doctors Show Support for Medical Marijuana
-
Police Searching For Supect in Homicide
-
Police: Bus driver kicked student off bus
-
Driver Crashes Through Subway Store Front
-
Man Serving Time for 4 Murders Now Charged with Cold Case Killing
-
Gills Creek Greenway Discussion Continues
More Stories
-
Baby Survived I-20 Crash That Killed Two; Suspect…Mar. 9, 2017, 9:29 a.m.
-
Doctors Show Support For Medical MarijuanaMar. 8, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
-
WLTX Hosting Weather Radio Expo in Richland CountyMar. 8, 2017, 9:28 p.m.