Two Kids, One Man Killed in Midlands Fire Identified

Fairfield County, SC (WLTX) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the names of the three people killed in a house fire over the weekend.

Coroner Chris Hill says the three are 29-year-old Justin Wilson, 8-year-old Kenya Coleman, and 6-year-old Deshawn Wilson. The three died of carbon monoxide poisoning and thermal burns, an autopsy determined.

Officials say fire crews responded to the 100 block of Robinson Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hill says the 9-1-1 call came from the children's mother. She was not home at the time of the incident, and all three victims are believed to have been sleeping when the fire started.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

