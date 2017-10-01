Two Dead in Aiken County House Fire

File photo: WFMY News 2

AIKEN COUNTY (WLTX) - Two people have been killed in an Aiken County house fire, according to Aiken County coroner Tim Carlton.

Officials say two bodies were found by firemen working a house fire on Old Graniteville Highway at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

John Ennis, 69, who lived at the home, has been positively identified as one of the victims, according to Carlton. The second victim, a female, has been identified but her identity will not be released until next of kin have been notified, says Carlton. Autopsies are scheduled to take place Monday in Newberry.

Officials say the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

© 2017 WLTX-TV