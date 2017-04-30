Two Killed in Saluda County Accident

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Saluda County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a crash in Saluda County Sunday afternoon.

Corporal Bill Rhyne said the accident happened around 4:10 p.m. on US Highway 178 near Fruit Hill Road, about six miles west of Saluda.

Cpl. Rhyne said a car was traveling east on Highway 178 when it crossed the center line and struck a van. Both drivers died at the scene and both were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers continue to investigate the accident.

© 2017 WLTX-TV