Two Kilos of ICE Seized During Richland County Raid

Police lights.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Richland County sheriff deputies along with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration seized pure methamphetamine during a raid today.

The raid occurred on Hazelwood Road, just off Garners Ferry road in Richland county and officials said that two kilos or five pounds of ICE, which officials say is the term for pure methamphetamine.

Street value according to deputies is $10,000 a kilo.

No word on arrests as the investigation is ongoing.

We'll update as soon as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WLTX-TV