Two Men Arrested in Gaston Killing

LCSD Clenord James Graham & Charles Anthony Allen (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Two Gaston men have been arrested for the murder of a man whose body was found in his home last month.

Charles Anthony Allen Jr., 22, and Clenord James Graham, 33, are charged with murder, kidnapping, burglary and criminal conspiracy in the death of Robert Kobylak, according to arrest warrants.

“Detectives believe Allen and Graham killed Kobylak during a burglary and kidnapping at his Shadow Dale Drive home in Gaston,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Deputies found the body of 67-year-old Kobylak inside his home, after friends reported concern that he hadn't been heard from in weeks.

Allen was arrested late Monday night by Aiken County deputies. Graham was arrested Thursday morning by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Darlington County, according to Koon.



Both are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Allen has been denied bond. Graham is expected to appear in a bond hearing tomorrow.



Koon said Kobylak’s death is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637).



Tipsters don’t have to share their name with Crimestoppers and they could become eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information they provide leads to an arrest.

(© 2017 WLTX)