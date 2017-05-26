SC Men Charged for Pouring Beer Down Gator's Throat

Jasper County, SC (WLTX) - Two men have been charged with pouring beer down an alligator's throat, an incident that was shared on social media and reposted throughout the state.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers announced that Joseph Andrew Floyd Jr., 20, of Ridgeland, and Zachary Lloyd Brown, 21, of Ridgeland are both facing a count of harassment of an alligator.

According to officers, the incident happened on Wednesday on a public dirt road between Hardeeville and Tillman in Jasper County. Officers say the two admitted they picked up the alligator after they saw it crossing the road. SCDNR says they they then poured beer into the animal’s mouth, and took photos to post on social media.

Floyd Jr. said they then released the gator and watched it swim away.

The charge their facing is a misdemeanor, with a maximum fine of $300.

People who witness the harassment of wildlife should report the incident to 1-800-922-5431.

