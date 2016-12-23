Two Midlands Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Blythewood, SC (WLTX)- Deputies say two men in Blythewood have been charged with drug trafficking.

The Richland County Sheriff Department says George Addison, 36, and Alex Morris, 39, were arrested for trafficking more than 100 grams of heroin, and more than 28 grams of marijuana, among other charges.

The two men were arrested at a home on Haygood Road in Blythewood.

Sheriff Leon Lott says that the Department Narcotics Unit began their investigation after receiving numerous complaints from people who claimed that the house was being used to distribute the drugs.

After a search of the home, deputies discovered heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and two stolen handguns.

Lott claims that these arrests are a result of the rising epidemic of heroin use in the Midlands.

The two are now being held at the Richland County jail.