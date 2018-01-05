Two Notch Road Building Heavily Damaged by Fire

(Photo: Columbia Fire)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia firefighters are investigating after a two-alarm fire at Fantasy Island Food and Beverage on the 3100 block of Two Notch Road Friday morning.

Columbia fire says the fire closed Two Notch Road.

There are no reports of injuries as officials say the building appears to be vacant. They are concerned about the stability of the roof.

There is no known cause of the fire.

