Two Officers Killed During Attempted Escape at NC Prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Two prison employees were killed and several others were injured during an attempted escape at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, inmates started a fire in the prison’s sewing plant around 3 p.m. Officials said about 30 inmates work inside the sewing facility at the prison.

According to NCDPS, the prison is under control and under lockdown with all inmates accounted for. According to WVEC, multiple nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution during the attempted escape.

NCDPS said the prison houses 725 male inmates in close, medium, and minimum custody. Police have not identified those killed during the attempted escape. The SBI and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

